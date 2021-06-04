UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Initial Outline For Paigham-e-Pakistan Training Manuals Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:12 PM

Initial outline for Paigham-e-Pakistan training manuals approved

The first consultative meeting for preparation of Paigham-e-Pakistan training manuals was held on Friday at Bahauddin Zakrya University here

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The first consultative meeting for preparation of Paigham-e-Pakistan training manuals was held on Friday at Bahauddin Zakrya University here.

Arranged by Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), the meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor BZU Professor Mansoor Akbar Kundi while former Ambassador Khayam Akbar was the chief guest.

Rector of IIUI Professor Masoom Yasinzai was the host while DG IRI Professor Dr Muhammad Zia ul Haq conducted the meeting, The meeting approved an initial outline for the Paigham-e-Pakistan Training Manuals.

Moreover, the schedule of Paigham-e-Pakistan activities was also approved.

It was decided that in the third week of October 2021, a one-day national conference will be held at IRI wherein call for papers will also be issued.

The meeting was attended by Ex VC Women University Multan Professor Dr Asmat Naz, Chairman, Department of Islamic Studies, BZU Professor Dr Abdul Quddus Suhaib, Regional Director AIOU Campus Multan Qaiser Abbas Kazmi, CEO Signify Zain Baluch and representatives of faiths, civil society and communities.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Civil Society Allama Iqbal Open University Bahauddin Zakariya University October Women International Islamic University

Recent Stories

NHS Denies Extra Vaccines to Town With Highest Inf ..

38 seconds ago

Vaccination centre for police personnel to work ro ..

42 seconds ago

Recreational parks, swimming pools reopen in KP

44 seconds ago

Pujiang Innovation Forum a testament to UAE-China ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan's initiatives on environment being recogn ..

5 minutes ago

Japan's household spending reaches record high on ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.