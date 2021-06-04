Initial outline for Paigham-e-Pakistan training manuals approved

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The first consultative meeting for preparation of Paigham-e-Pakistan training manuals was held on Friday at Bahauddin Zakrya University here.

Arranged by Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), the meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor BZU Professor Mansoor Akbar Kundi while former Ambassador Khayam Akbar was the chief guest.

Rector of IIUI Professor Masoom Yasinzai was the host while DG IRI Professor Dr Muhammad Zia ul Haq conducted the meeting, The meeting approved an initial outline for the Paigham-e-Pakistan Training Manuals.

Moreover, the schedule of Paigham-e-Pakistan activities was also approved.

It was decided that in the third week of October 2021, a one-day national conference will be held at IRI wherein call for papers will also be issued.

The meeting was attended by Ex VC Women University Multan Professor Dr Asmat Naz, Chairman, Department of Islamic Studies, BZU Professor Dr Abdul Quddus Suhaib, Regional Director AIOU Campus Multan Qaiser Abbas Kazmi, CEO Signify Zain Baluch and representatives of faiths, civil society and communities.