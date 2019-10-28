Lecture on Social & Ethical Indecency held at Government College Women University Faisalabad

A lecture on Social and Ethical Indecency was held here on Monday under the aegis of Directorate of Students Affairs, Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF).

Noted religious scholar Pirzada Muhammad Raza Saqib Mustafai delivered special lecture on moral and social issues rising in the society.

He said that islam is a complete code of conduct which provides guidelines on how to lead a life.

He said that Islam had given all rights to women some 1400 years ago, which the west is claiming today.

"We can succeed in life only by following the teachings of Islam", he said, adding that every one should realize responsibilities and play a positive role for establishing a civilized society.

He urged the students to focus on religious education also along with traditional education.