Low-income private schools helping govt in achieving educational goals: Chairman FBISE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Chairman Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE) Qaisar Alam Khan on Thursday said that the low-income private educational institutions are helping the government in achieving national educational goals.

While addressing the ceremony for distribution of certificates of appreciation organized by Private Schools Network(PSN), he said the Federal Board has brought reforms in examination system at par with international standard on fast track which has been appreciated at all levels.

"We have a program of all possible assistance to teachers and students of low-income private educational institutions through their representative forums" he added.

Chairman FBISE said that the Board has always improved its system in consultation with stakeholders.

Today, for the first time in Pakistan, the Federal education Board has introduced an automated public service system, through which all facilities are being provided online to every individual sitting at home in three minutes, Qaiser Alam informed the participants.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairperson PEIRA Dr. Syeda Zia Batool said that PSN is the only representative forum of private educational institutions which has made the welfare of its members.

She went on saying that the regulatory authority always engages teachers from these institutes in training workshops on a preferential basis.

She also assured more support in registration of low-income private educational institutions and other matters.

Dr. Mohammad Afzal Babar, Founder Central President of Private Schools Network, while delivering the welcome speech, said that it is the first time in history that the administration of the Federal Board has rehearsed its reform program at the grass root level with us.

We are grateful to the chairman and his team for supporting and sponsoring the pre-board exams of 2350 students in 14 zones of the federal capital Islamabad.

Chairman Islamabad Board of Education Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, General Secretary PSN Maqbool Hussain Dar, Controller Federal Board of Examinations Aqeel Imran and others also addressed the ceremony.

Finally, testimonial certificates and shields were also distributed to the principals, teachers and other persons who played a prominent role in the pre-board examinations of class 9th and 10th.