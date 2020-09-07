UrduPoint.com
Online Training On Financial And Administrative Management Of Livestock Officers Concludes At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:50 PM

The In-service Training Facility of Advance Veterinary Education and Professional Development for Veterinary Professionals (IVPD) of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DD) Punjab organized a one-month virtual mandatory promotional link online training on Financial and Administrative Management for livestock officers from across the Punjab province

Forty officers from across the Punjab participated in the e-training, which concluded on Monday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed (SI) chaired the concluding session and distributed certificates and shields among the training participants. IVPD Project Director Dr Muhammad Ikram, Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr Iqbal Shahid, Chairperson Department of Anatomy and Histology Dr Hafsa Zaneb, Assistant Director IVPD Dr Syed Faheem attended the ceremony.

Forty officers from across the Punjab participated in the e-training, which concluded on Monday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed (SI) chaired the concluding session and distributed certificates and shields among the training participants. IVPD Project Director Dr Muhammad Ikram, Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr Iqbal Shahid, Chairperson Department of Anatomy and Histology Dr Hafsa Zaneb, Assistant Director IVPD Dr Syed Faheem attended the ceremony.
The Vice-Chancellor called for expending these training programmes for the capacity building of the professionals of other provinces and industries. He advised the livestock officers to further improve the service delivery and uplift the livestock sector. He said such trainings are necessary to enhance communication skills of livestock officers especially those who are working in the field with livestock farmers.

He acknowledged the IVPD team and L&DD for arranging such an informative training and congratulated all the participants on their promotion to next grade.
Dr Iqbal Shahid said that such trainings are imperative to the efficient skills building in livestock sector. Dr Hafsa Zaneb spoke about the objectives of the Veterinary Academy. She said that Veterinary Academy is one of the unique flagship institutes at UVAS imparting practical knowledge to the in-service veterinarians.
The week one of the training focused on project management, professional work ethics, team management and leadership skills. Week two inculcated the concepts of soft skills like time and stress management, emotional intelligence, personality development and critical thinking. Third week emphasized on learning the core competencies of administrative and financial skills including tender preparation and approval, use of IT tools, leaves and office noting and drafting while the final week focused on general yet critical managerial issues including HR management, national disaster management and role of women in rural economy, recruitment policy, gender mainstreaming and UN sustainable development goals.
The objective of the training was to impart advance competencies of administrative, financial communication and leadership skills to the livestock officers.

