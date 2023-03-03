Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

UrduPoint.com

Vets Care Club of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a Pets Gala & Panchi Mela here in City Campus Main Lawn

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023) Vets Care Club of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a Pets Gala & Panchi Mela here in City Campus Main Lawn.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and UVAS Associate Prof (Retired) Dr Syed Saleem Ahmad inaugurated the Pets Gala & Panchi Mela while a large number of faculty members and students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad urged students regarding welfare, protection, conservation of animal lives, humane handling of animals in feeding, treatment and also condemn misuse (fights of animals) for the entertainment purposes. He advised students to prepare themself for the preparation of North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE) to learn about new trends and modern research in veterinary education for the diagnoses of different diseases.

He said UVAS is a professional institution which imparting quality of education and practical knowledge to students.

The beautiful birds like pet pigeons, various kinds of colorful parrots and different species of dogs and cats brought in the Pets Gala & Panchi Mela. Students & children saw the beautiful birds and also made selfies with the birds & pets and captured their pictures. A large number of students thronged at the Pets Gala & Panchi Mela. At the end of the event shields distributed among the pet owners.

