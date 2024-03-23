Open Menu

PU Library Book Club Organises Introductory Talk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 07:55 PM

PU Library Book Club organises introductory talk

Punjab University's Library Book Club organised an introductory talk on ‘Commentary on the Eleventh Contentions’ by Abdal Hakim Murad and ‘Khutbat-e-Multan’ by Maulana Mufti Abdul Khaliq Azad Raipuri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Punjab University's library Book Club organised an introductory talk on ‘Commentary on the Eleventh Contentions’ by Abdal Hakim Murad and ‘Khutbat-e-Multan’ by Maulana Mufti Abdul Khaliq Azad Raipuri.

Department of Philosophy’s Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Rasheed Arshad shed light on ‘Commentary on the Eleventh Contentions'. He said the book consists of 100 pithy aphorisms, termed ‘contentions’, covering a diverse array of topics including ethics, cosmology, metaphysics, theology, law and history.

PU Institute of English Studies Associate Professor Dr Shahzeb Khan explored the intricacies of ‘Khutbat-e-Multan’, a compilation of seven scholarly discourses, presented by Mufti Shah Abdul Khaliq Azad Raipuri.

He discussed various topics such as the system of justice and politics in islam, the economic system of Islam, the social aspects of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) life and subsequently strengthened the beloved homeland based on factual evidence.

Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani said that the event garnered significant interest, attracting a diverse audience of students, faculty members and intellectual enthusiasts. He thanked the guest speakers.

Related Topics

Punjab Event Mufti

Recent Stories

Pakistan Day ceremony at Lyallpur museum

Pakistan Day ceremony at Lyallpur museum

2 minutes ago
 PU seminar on 84 years of Lahore Resolution

PU seminar on 84 years of Lahore Resolution

2 minutes ago
 Embassies celebrate Pakistan Day across world

Embassies celebrate Pakistan Day across world

2 minutes ago
 CM grieved at deaths in Gujranwala accident

CM grieved at deaths in Gujranwala accident

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of man's death caused by ..

2 minutes ago
 Garbage dumping, burning near populated area irks ..

Garbage dumping, burning near populated area irks Warsak road dwellers

2 minutes ago
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Sa ..

Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan resolution passed in Lahore to gain separ ..

Pakistan resolution passed in Lahore to gain separate country

34 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on Pakistanis, fore ..

President confers civil awards on Pakistanis, foreign nationals on Pakistan Day

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to work together, further e ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to work together, further enhance bilateral cooperation

50 minutes ago
 Maritime minister pays tributes to Quaid, says PML ..

Maritime minister pays tributes to Quaid, says PML-N committed to performing wel ..

50 minutes ago
 156 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

156 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Education