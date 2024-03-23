PU Library Book Club Organises Introductory Talk
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 07:55 PM
Punjab University's Library Book Club organised an introductory talk on ‘Commentary on the Eleventh Contentions’ by Abdal Hakim Murad and ‘Khutbat-e-Multan’ by Maulana Mufti Abdul Khaliq Azad Raipuri
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Punjab University's library Book Club organised an introductory talk on ‘Commentary on the Eleventh Contentions’ by Abdal Hakim Murad and ‘Khutbat-e-Multan’ by Maulana Mufti Abdul Khaliq Azad Raipuri.
Department of Philosophy’s Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Rasheed Arshad shed light on ‘Commentary on the Eleventh Contentions'. He said the book consists of 100 pithy aphorisms, termed ‘contentions’, covering a diverse array of topics including ethics, cosmology, metaphysics, theology, law and history.
PU Institute of English Studies Associate Professor Dr Shahzeb Khan explored the intricacies of ‘Khutbat-e-Multan’, a compilation of seven scholarly discourses, presented by Mufti Shah Abdul Khaliq Azad Raipuri.
He discussed various topics such as the system of justice and politics in islam, the economic system of Islam, the social aspects of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) life and subsequently strengthened the beloved homeland based on factual evidence.
Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani said that the event garnered significant interest, attracting a diverse audience of students, faculty members and intellectual enthusiasts. He thanked the guest speakers.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Day ceremony at Lyallpur museum
PU seminar on 84 years of Lahore Resolution
Embassies celebrate Pakistan Day across world
CM grieved at deaths in Gujranwala accident
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of man's death caused by ..
Garbage dumping, burning near populated area irks Warsak road dwellers
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..
Pakistan resolution passed in Lahore to gain separate country
President confers civil awards on Pakistanis, foreign nationals on Pakistan Day
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to work together, further enhance bilateral cooperation
Maritime minister pays tributes to Quaid, says PML-N committed to performing wel ..
156 power pilferers netted in South Punjab
More Stories From Education
-
PU seminar on 84 years of Lahore Resolution2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University, FAO signs agreement for installation of Flux tower3 days ago
-
BSEK announces result of SSC part II Supplementary exam 20234 days ago
-
BISE Shaheed Benazirabad amends private registration act5 days ago
-
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools7 days ago
-
Sindh University hosts seminar- Speakers urged women's empowerment through inclusion8 days ago
-
Punjab govt, UE forge alliance to reform schools8 days ago
-
Low-income private schools helping govt in achieving educational goals: Chairman FBISE9 days ago
-
China to launch merit, need-based scholarships for UAF students: consul general10 days ago
-
All Universities employees of Sindh demands for 3 months salaries11 days ago
-
Youth to be educate for self earning ways12 days ago
-
Commonwealth delegations hails establishment of transgender school12 days ago