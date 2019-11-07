UrduPoint.com
Smog Awareness Camp Sets Up At Government College University

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:33 PM

Smog awareness camp sets up at Government College University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :An awareness camp was set up at the Government College University by its Environment Protection Society (EPS) to raise awareness among students about protection from smog.

Dean Faculty of Languages, Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Sultan Shah and other senior faculty members visited the camp and distributed awareness material and face-masks among students.

The volunteers of the society sensitised students about precautionary measures to minimise impacts of smog.

GCU EPS Advisor Dr Faiza Sharif said the government, civil society and educational institutions must beef up their efforts for raising awareness among people about environmental pollution.

She urged the student to use masks, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, avoid smoke emitting activities and plant maximum trees in their surroundings.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, in his message, stressed the need on importance of wearing protection masks during A period of smog.

He appreciated the awareness drive initiated by students, saying that every one should play a role for clean and green Pakistan.

