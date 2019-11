(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In the wake of dense smog prevailing in the City, all public and private schools will remain closed on Friday, November 22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :In the wake of dense smog prevailing in the City, all public and private schools will remain closed on Friday, November 22.

Besides Lahore, all public and private schools in Gujranwala and Faisalabad districts would also remain closed as well, said a notification issued by the Punjab government here on Thursday.