Speakers pay tributes to Comrade Taj Muhammad Abro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The speakers paid glowing tribute to late comrade Taj Mohammad Abro for his unwavering services in the field of literature, social service, dispensation of justice and welfare of the downtrodden and oppressed people of Sindhi society.

They said that he was not only a great writer but was also an equally great intellectual, educationist, journalist and judge.

They expressed these remarks while speaking at a commemorative meeting organized by the Institute of Art and Design, University of Sindh Jamshoro at Benazir Bhutto gallery here on Thursday to mark his 95th birth anniversary.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his presidential remarks said that comrade Abro was an exceptionally decent man and a large-hearted person who played a significant role in creating awareness among people in remote areas of Sindh for seeking education.

He urged the youth to emulate comrade Abro for not only building their future but also for securing the future of the nation. "The new generation should learn from the old and help one another and give top priority to seeking education", he said.

Jami Chandio said that those who worked for the cause of humanity were always remembered in history; while the services of comrade Taj Muhammad Abro in the field of education, literature, social work and law could never be forgotten; adding that he was an upright man who never compromised on his principles.

He said that those who had rendered services for the welfare of the downtrodden like comrade Taj Muhammad Abro would always stay alive in peoples' hearts.

"He was a man of multidimensional attributes and a great writer.

Maulana Azizullah Bohio praised the services of comrade Taj Muhammed Abro in many fields and said that he was a great supporter of the cause of workers & peasants and always raised his voice through his pen as a journalist for the exploited masses.

He said that though comrade Abro was a session judge, yet he preferred to live as a common man of the society; adding that comrade was friend of soil and his services would remain immortal in annals in the field of literature.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Chandio said that comrade Taj Muhammad Abro was a friend of political icons like G.M. Syed, Z.A. Bhutto and comrade Haidar Bakhsh Jatoi and was a versatile individual.

He said that late comrade was a renowned poet and author and he was considered to be the poet laureate of the Sindhi language.

The son of comrade Abro Mir Nadir Ali Abro, reminiscing the past said that their Otaq (gathering place) was situated at Larkana and everybody whether rich or poor used to be treated equally.

The Director Institute of Art and Design, University of Sindh Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi expressed that the literary services of late Taj Muhammad Abro constituted a rich portal of political history of Sindh.

The daughters of comrade Abro, Zahida Taj and Shahida Taj Abro, well-known author Fahim Noonari, Mumtaz Bhatti and others also spoke on the occasion.

On the occasion, the birthday cake was also cut celebrating the 95th anniversary of late Taj Muhammad Abro.