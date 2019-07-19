STBB forms 5 monitoring teams to look into delayed delivery of text books

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Sindh Text Book board (STBB) has constituted 5 monitoring teams to visit warehouses in whole province to monitor distribution of 27.5 million school and college books being distributed free among the students across the province.

Agha Suhail Pathan, Chairman STBB, informed here on Friday that the teams would visit the taluka based warehouses in all 29 districts of Sindh and would submit their report.

He told that the teams had been formed on the directions of Sindh education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Sindh Secretary Education Qazi Shahid Pervez.

Chairman STBB acknowledged that they had received complaints from many government schools in several districts of Sindh that the books had not been delivered to the students.

"The books had been provided to all Taluka Education Officers. The teams will examine the causes of delay in delivery of the books," he said.

According to him, the teams would start their visits from July 29 and that they would submit their report by August 9.