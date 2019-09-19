UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor Sindh University Visits ICT, English Institutes

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 06:19 PM

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Thursday, paid surprise visits to Institute of English Language and Literature and Institute of Information and Communication Technology of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Thursday, paid surprise visits to Institute of English Language and Literature and Institute of Information and Communication Technology of the varsity.

During the visits, he inspected academic transaction, expressed satisfaction over full student-teacher attendance and eulogized the efforts of academic heads and the faculty towards smooth conduct of teaching-learning and research activities.

The VC termed IELL and IICT as varsity's crowns, as both the institutes housed the largest crop of foreign-qualified PhD faculty i.e. 17 at IELL and 31 at IICT.

Dr. Burfat engaged in conversation with students and imparted them useful tips relating to their fields of studies.

The Director IICT Prof. Dr. Imdad Ali Ismaili, Director IELL Prof. Dr. Tariq Hassan Umrani and other senior faculty accompanied Dr. Burfat during the visits.

