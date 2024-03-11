Youth to be educate for self earning ways

In Larkana Mericle Institute of Information Technology and Vocational Training Center organized a career counseling ceremony for the students of artistic learning program run with the support of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource, Research and Development Board with aimed to educate youth about self earning ways

Coordinator Allah Dino Khuhro participated as a special guest and shed light on the thoughts, goals and mission of Shaheed Ms Benazir Bhutto regarding the youth and informed the youth about the various ways of earning after completing the course. The director of the institution Salim Athar Chandio highlighted the efforts of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource, Research and Development Board to make unemployed youth artisans and provide free learning opportunities with stipends and the courses provided by the institution to calculate the needs of the society and appreciate the government's efforts he added.

Designated focal person Abdul Samad Chandio said that the youth about career challenges after completion of artistic training, best selection and development of artistic skills with the use of artificial intelligence and new ways of doing business. Aamir Muhammad Bilal, Shamsuddin and others also participated in the event,

While trainees Shabana, Salma, Sonia Shaikh, Sheila, Iqra, Artiza and others expresses their views and were honored by the institution. It also demonstrated commitment to provide quality art education, appreciate the skill of teachers and fulfill the dream of martyr Ms. Benazir Bhutto through art.