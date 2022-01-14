843 coronavirus new cases, one death reported in Punjab

As many as 843 cases of coronavirus were reported in the province whereas one person died of the pandemic during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 843 cases of coronavirus were reported in the province whereas one person died of the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 450,787 while total number of deaths recorded 13,082 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 659 cases while four cases were diagnosed with the virus in Bahawalpur, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, 12 each in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, one in Gujrat, two each in Hafizabad, Jhang, four in Jhelum, two in Kasur, one each in Khushab, Lodharan, Mandi Bahauddin, Muzaffargarh five in Multan, four in Nankana Sahib, one in Narowal, two in Okara, three in Pakpattan, 96 in Rawalpindi, two in Rahim Yar Khan, two in Sargodha, 12 in Sheikhupura, two in Toba Tek Singh and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,178,484 tests for COVID-19 so far while 429,997 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The department had urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.