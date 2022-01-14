UrduPoint.com

843 Coronavirus New Cases, One Death Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 03:13 PM

843 coronavirus new cases, one death reported in Punjab

As many as 843 cases of coronavirus were reported in the province whereas one person died of the pandemic during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 843 cases of coronavirus were reported in the province whereas one person died of the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 450,787 while total number of deaths recorded 13,082 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 659 cases while four cases were diagnosed with the virus in Bahawalpur, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, 12 each in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, one in Gujrat, two each in Hafizabad, Jhang, four in Jhelum, two in Kasur, one each in Khushab, Lodharan, Mandi Bahauddin, Muzaffargarh five in Multan, four in Nankana Sahib, one in Narowal, two in Okara, three in Pakpattan, 96 in Rawalpindi, two in Rahim Yar Khan, two in Sargodha, 12 in Sheikhupura, two in Toba Tek Singh and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,178,484 tests for COVID-19 so far while 429,997 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The department had urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Died Gujrat Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Hafizabad Jhelum Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Toba Tek Singh From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for ..

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for the mega event

10 minutes ago
 Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line ma ..

Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line maintenance services in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Russia Ready for Any Development of Situation With ..

Russia Ready for Any Development of Situation With Possible New US Sanctions - L ..

5 minutes ago
 Man shot dead over land dispute

Man shot dead over land dispute

5 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index opens lower Friday

ChiNext Index opens lower Friday

5 minutes ago
 44 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tianjin's ..

44 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tianjin's second citywide screening

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.