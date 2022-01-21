UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Getting Perilous In Punjab :1886 Cases On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 03:14 PM

Coronavirus getting perilous in Punjab :1886 cases on Friday

Rapid spread of coronavirus cases is getting dangerous in Punjab as 1886 new cases were reported on Friday whereas three deaths were reported during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Rapid spread of coronavirus cases is getting dangerous in Punjab as 1886 new cases were reported on Friday whereas three deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 458,925 while total number of deaths recorded 13,093 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 1236 cases whereas 4 cases were diagnosed in Attock,3 in Bahawalnagar,14 in Bahawalpur,5 in Chakwal, 1 in Chiniot, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan,52 in Faisalabad,18 in Gujranwala, 7 in Gujrat,1 in Hafizabad, 3 in Jhang, 3 in Jhelum,7 in Kasur,5 in Khanewal, 10 in Khushab,1 in Lodharan, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin,5 in Mianwali, 48 in Multan, 5 in Muzaffargarh,3 in Nankana Sahib,3 in Narowal,3 in Pakpattan,1 in Rajanpur,347 in Rawalpindi, 11 in Rahimyar Khan,7 in Sahiwal,12 in Sargodha,17 in Sheikhupura, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, 5 in Vehari and 38 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,320,756 tests for COVID-19 so far while 431,642 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Phone Talks With Erdogan Not in Putin's Schedule Y ..

Phone Talks With Erdogan Not in Putin's Schedule Yet - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Putin, Maduro Did Not Discuss Issue of Deployment ..

Putin, Maduro Did Not Discuss Issue of Deployment of Russian Bases in Venezuela

1 minute ago
 Russia Confirms 49,513 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pa ..

Russia Confirms 49,513 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

1 minute ago
 Court awards death penalty in murder case:

Court awards death penalty in murder case:

2 minutes ago
 New case of Dengue virus reported in Pb

New case of Dengue virus reported in Pb

3 minutes ago
 German Government to Discuss Ukraine, European Sec ..

German Government to Discuss Ukraine, European Security During Meeting on Friday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.