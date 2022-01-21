Coronavirus getting perilous in Punjab :1886 cases on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Rapid spread of coronavirus cases is getting dangerous in Punjab as 1886 new cases were reported on Friday whereas three deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 458,925 while total number of deaths recorded 13,093 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 1236 cases whereas 4 cases were diagnosed in Attock,3 in Bahawalnagar,14 in Bahawalpur,5 in Chakwal, 1 in Chiniot, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan,52 in Faisalabad,18 in Gujranwala, 7 in Gujrat,1 in Hafizabad, 3 in Jhang, 3 in Jhelum,7 in Kasur,5 in Khanewal, 10 in Khushab,1 in Lodharan, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin,5 in Mianwali, 48 in Multan, 5 in Muzaffargarh,3 in Nankana Sahib,3 in Narowal,3 in Pakpattan,1 in Rajanpur,347 in Rawalpindi, 11 in Rahimyar Khan,7 in Sahiwal,12 in Sargodha,17 in Sheikhupura, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, 5 in Vehari and 38 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,320,756 tests for COVID-19 so far while 431,642 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.