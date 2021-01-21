UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 54 Lives, Infects 2,363 More In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:50 PM

COVID-19 claims 54 lives, infects 2,363 more in 24 hours

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Thursday reached 35,293 with 2,363 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,179 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Thursday reached 35,293 with 2,363 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,179 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-four corona patients, 47 among them were under treatment in hospital and seven in their homes or quarantines died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh.

It said that out of the total 54 deaths during last 24 hours 28 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 49 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 40 percent, Peshawar 30 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID-19 patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Peshawar 45 percent, Multan 38 percent, Karachi 39 percent and Rawalpindi 26 percent.

Around 324 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan.

Some 43,744 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 13,632 in Sindh, 16,635 in Punjab, 6,234 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,798 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 584 in Balochistan, 419 in GB, and 442 in AJK.

Around 480,696 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 527,146 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,706, Balochistan 18,670, GB 4,894, ICT 40,430, KP 64,373, Punjab 151,603 and Sindh 238,470.

About 11,157 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,843 perished in Sindh among 13 of them died on Wednesday. 10 of them died in hospital and three out of the hospital.

4,501 in Punjab had died with 25 deaths in past 24 hours. 22 of them perished in the hospital and three out of the hospital. 1,811 in KP where 12 of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 460 in ICT, 192 in Balochistan among one of then perished in the hospital on Wednesday, 102 in GB and 248 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 7,525,432 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,820 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

