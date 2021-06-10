UrduPoint.com
Number Of Corona Patients In Peshawar Hospitals Gradually Decreasing: Asim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:05 PM

Number of corona patients in Peshawar Hospitals gradually decreasing: Asim

The number of corona patients in two big hospitals, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar and Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar have gradually been decreasing, a spokesperson of the LRH Muhammad Asim told media men here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The number of corona patients in two big hospitals, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar and Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar have gradually been decreasing, a spokesperson of the LRH Muhammad Asim told media men here on Thursday.

He said in LRH there are 112 corona patients currently under treatment including six patients remaining in the ICU while a total of 517 beds have been allocated for corona patients initially.

However, the administration of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) confirmed that they have 106 beds for Corona patients and currently Corona patients are admitted to 53 beds.

The hospital has 25 ventilators for Corona patients, he said, adding at least 15 patients are in intensive care at the hospital in KTH while 13 other corona patients are being treated at HDU.

He said twenty-five patients are being treated for Low Oxygen levels and one more corona patient has been admitted on Thursday. He said, three patients have been confirmed dead due to coronary heart disease.

