UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Moves To Make Million Tree Tsunami Project A Complete Success:Mathar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 07:36 PM

AJK moves to make Million Tree Tsunami project a complete success:Mathar

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana Friday said that Million Tree Tsunami was a revolutionary project in which maximum participation of local population was being ensured to make it a success

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana Friday said that Million Tree Tsunami was a revolutionary project in which maximum participation of local population was being ensured to make it a success.

He was presiding over a high level meeting of Forest Department in connection with 10 billion tsunami tree project.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary directed to follow Federal government directives in letter and spirit and incorporate full participation of local community.

He said tree plantation targets for the current season must be achieved in due course of time.

The Chief Secretary hoped that project on completion will prove a milestone to arrest challenges of climate change.

Mathar urged masses to fully participate in the program to make it a success.

Earlier, briefing the meeting, Secretary Forests Syed Zahoor ul Hassan Gillani told the meeting that government will plant over 550 million saplings on about six and a half lakh acre of land under 10 Billion Tsunami Tree Project in next four years.

He said that following federal government directives, Tsunami Tree project will be initiated across AJK and it has already been initiated in Muzaffarabad on over 300 acre of land. Under public private partnership, Program Steering Committees and Program Coordination Committees are being constituted to achieve 100 percent targets.

All relevant officials, officers of the department attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Tsunami Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ..

25 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

30 minutes ago

UK's Eastbourne Seaside Resort Evacuated as Fire B ..

19 seconds ago

Chief Minister inaugurates Burn Center, Nadra Regi ..

21 seconds ago

Iraqi security forces reopen Umm Qasr port

22 seconds ago

Islamabad Traffic Police's education campaign in f ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.