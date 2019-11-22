AJK moves to make Million Tree Tsunami project a complete success:Mathar

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana Friday said that Million Tree Tsunami was a revolutionary project in which maximum participation of local population was being ensured to make it a success

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana Friday said that Million Tree Tsunami was a revolutionary project in which maximum participation of local population was being ensured to make it a success.

He was presiding over a high level meeting of Forest Department in connection with 10 billion tsunami tree project.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary directed to follow Federal government directives in letter and spirit and incorporate full participation of local community.

He said tree plantation targets for the current season must be achieved in due course of time.

The Chief Secretary hoped that project on completion will prove a milestone to arrest challenges of climate change.

Mathar urged masses to fully participate in the program to make it a success.

Earlier, briefing the meeting, Secretary Forests Syed Zahoor ul Hassan Gillani told the meeting that government will plant over 550 million saplings on about six and a half lakh acre of land under 10 Billion Tsunami Tree Project in next four years.

He said that following federal government directives, Tsunami Tree project will be initiated across AJK and it has already been initiated in Muzaffarabad on over 300 acre of land. Under public private partnership, Program Steering Committees and Program Coordination Committees are being constituted to achieve 100 percent targets.

All relevant officials, officers of the department attended the meeting.