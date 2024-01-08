Open Menu

AJK President Condoles Demise Of Sardar Nawaz Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, on Monday, expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Sardar Nawaz Khan, brother of former President and Prime Minister (late), Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, on Monday, expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Sardar Nawaz Khan, brother of former President and Prime Minister (late), Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan.

In his condolence statement, Barrister Chaudhry extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

