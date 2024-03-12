AJK President Emphasizes Lawyer Role In Justice, Kashmir Cause
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 06:51 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized lawyers to always focus for the supremacy of law and justice besides performing their professional duties
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized lawyers to always focus for the supremacy of law and justice besides performing their professional duties.
He was talking to President Supreme Court Bar Association Raja Sajjad Ahmed Khan Advocate -led delegation AJK Supreme Court Bar Association which called on him in the state metropolis on Tuesday.
The three-member delegation of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) was comprised of, besides its President Raja Sajjad Ahmed Khan Advocate, SCBA joint secretary Advocate Jamshed Ahmed Butt and Member Executive Committee Khalid Naqshbandi.
The AJK President said that being a vibrant community lawyers must play its much needed role to highlight the Kashmir issue.
The visiting lawyers delegation assured the President of their full support and assistance in promoting the Kashmir cause both at national and international fronts.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed
DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model bazaar to check rates of daily use ..
Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use social media
Suspect killed in encounter, found to be wanted gangster; SSP Korangi
Medical facilities under Sehat Card restarted: Minister
District admin Abbottabad announces measures to eliminate encroachment
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves free Wi-Fi pilot project
Spring festival concludes at UVAS
Federal Ministers pay surprise visit at G-6 utility store
Hyderabad: Actions against profiteers, 20 arrested, hotel cell
Elaborate arrangements afoot to facilitate citizens, ensure peace during Ramazan
Minister welcomes approval of electric bike scheme
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK government highlighting Kashmir issue: AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry20 hours ago
-
Kashmir Council EU rejects Modi's deceitful trap, calls for end to atrocities in Kashmir4 days ago
-
AJK vows for women empowerment on Int'l Women's Day4 days ago
-
AJK Apex Committee suggests measures to ensure implementation of revised NAP in state6 days ago
-
World Forum honors Kashmiri poet, scholar Prof. Dr. Maqsood Jaffery6 days ago
-
AJK President seeks audit reforms after receiving annual report8 days ago
-
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect12 days ago
-
AJK observes Mother Language Day20 days ago
-
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector hospitals20 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measures for resolving long ..20 days ago
-
AJK President for improving the quality of education20 days ago
-
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley21 days ago