Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 06:51 PM

AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, Kashmir cause

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized lawyers to always focus for the supremacy of law and justice besides performing their professional duties

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized lawyers to always focus for the supremacy of law and justice besides performing their professional duties.

He was talking to President Supreme Court Bar Association Raja Sajjad Ahmed Khan Advocate -led delegation AJK Supreme Court Bar Association which called on him in the state metropolis on Tuesday.

The three-member delegation of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) was comprised of, besides its President Raja Sajjad Ahmed Khan Advocate, SCBA joint secretary Advocate Jamshed Ahmed Butt and Member Executive Committee Khalid Naqshbandi.

The AJK President said that being a vibrant community lawyers must play its much needed role to highlight the Kashmir issue.

The visiting lawyers delegation assured the President of their full support and assistance in promoting the Kashmir cause both at national and international fronts.

