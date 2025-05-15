1 women killed, 2 injured in Islamabad cylinder blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Atleast one women was killed on the spot while other two family members were critically injured after a powerful cylinder blast in Islamabad's Shahzad Town on Thursday

afternoon.

According to police sources, a gas leakage is believed to be the cause of the cylinder blast that claimed one life on the spot and injured two people in Islamabad's Shahzad Town, private news channel reported.

Investigations are likely underway to determine the exact cause of the leak.