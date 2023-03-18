UrduPoint.com

10 Policemen Including SSP Injured In Clashes With PTI Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 08:29 PM

As many as ten policemen including Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Malik Jameel Zafar were injured in clashes with PTI workers here on Saturday

According to police spokesperson, these police personnel were injured due to stone pelting by PTI protesters and violent commotion by them outside the judicial complex. The injured cops were shifted to hospitals for treatment.

He said that more than 25 motorcycles and vehicles were burnt by the angry protesters while a vehicle of the disposal squad of the police was also vandalized.

The angry protesters also set fire to the police post and trees. Protesters attacked the police with petrol bombs and fired tear gas shells at the police.

Demonstrators constantly attacked police personnel from different sides. He said that cases would be registered and legal action to be initiated against them. Islamabad police have also issued video evidence and pictures in which PTI workers could be seen damaging vehicles and motorbikes.

