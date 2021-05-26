10 Sahulat bazars to be set up in Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :As many as 10 new Sahulat Bazars would be established in the district to provide essential commodities at cheap prices. This was told in a meeting held at the DC office under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioners of different tehsils of the district and other concerned officers.

The meeting was told that two each Sahulat Bazars will be established in Bahawalpur City, Ahamdpur East, Yazman and Hasilpur tehsils while one each in Bahawalpur Saddar and Khairpur Tamewali tehsils each.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of wheat procurement. The deputy commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioners to ensure achieving 100 per cent targets of wheat procurements and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.