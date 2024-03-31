Open Menu

1008 Flats And 500 Houses Ready For Workers In Islamabad Zone 5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 11:20 AM

1008 flats and 500 houses ready for workers in Islamabad zone 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) is an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has completed labor complex at Zone-V including 1008 flats and 500 houses ready for registered workers of twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

An official source told APP that they are trying day and night to solve all the problems of the workers. Labor complexes in Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad are the link of this chain.

It may be noted that Workers Welfare Labor Colony Phase-I consists of 1476 kanals of land including 1008 flats and 500 houses all the flats and houses will be allotted to industrial workers. A mosque, industrial home, community center, and utility store have been built in the colony.

To a question, the official said that one million people were to be sent abroad under various agreements this year, which target has been completed. Similarly, remittances have also increased significantly.

