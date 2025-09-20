107 Profiteers Arrested, Seven FIRs Registered
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) A total of 107 profiteers were arrested and seven FIRs registered across Punjab in the past 24 hours during the province-wide crackdown on profiteering, launched on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to a spokesperson for the price Control Department, 486,455 inspections were conducted across Punjab, leading to fines on 12,043 violators.
Overcharging in wheat flour resulted in 1,074 fines, 18 arrests and four cases. Likewise, 1,911 chicken and meat sellers were fined and 16 arrested. For overpricing roti, 576 individuals were fined and 13 arrested. Action against sugar profiteering led to 952 fines and 13 arrests.
The spokesperson said a zero-tolerance policy against profiteering and hoarding was being strictly enforced to ensure sale of essential commodities at official rates.
