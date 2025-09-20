Open Menu

107 Profiteers Arrested, Seven FIRs Registered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 09:10 PM

107 profiteers arrested, seven FIRs registered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) A total of 107 profiteers were arrested and seven FIRs registered across Punjab in the past 24 hours during the province-wide crackdown on profiteering, launched on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to a spokesperson for the price Control Department, 486,455 inspections were conducted across Punjab, leading to fines on 12,043 violators.

Overcharging in wheat flour resulted in 1,074 fines, 18 arrests and four cases. Likewise, 1,911 chicken and meat sellers were fined and 16 arrested. For overpricing roti, 576 individuals were fined and 13 arrested. Action against sugar profiteering led to 952 fines and 13 arrests.

The spokesperson said a zero-tolerance policy against profiteering and hoarding was being strictly enforced to ensure sale of essential commodities at official rates.

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

2 hours ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

4 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

5 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

5 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

5 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

7 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

7 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

8 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan