Mayor directs TMCs, UCs to kick-start fumigation to prevent dengue

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has directed the chairmen, Town Municipal Commissioners and secretaries of all the 9 Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) and 160 Union Committees (UCs) to start fumigation drive.

In this regard the Mayor here on Saturday wrote a letter to the concerned elected representatives and the officials citing urgency in view of the rising number of malaria and dengue cases in the city.

"It has been observed that preventive measures and coordinate action are urgently required within all jurisdictions," he underlined.

The Mayor directed them to prepare and issued a comprehensive schedule of the dengue preventive activities.

Shoro emphasized that the schedule should clearly indicate the dates and areas earmarked for fumigation and measures taken to clear clogged drain and stagnant rainwater.

The TMCs and the UCs would also have to inform the mayor about deployment of the staff and resources besides submitting pictorial evidence on a daily basis.

The Mayor gave a 2-day deadline to the officials to prepare and submit the schedules to his office.

The TMCs and the UCs had also been directed to coordinate with the Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) to ensure swift disposal of garbage.