Open Menu

Mayor Directs TMCs, UCs To Kick-start Fumigation To Prevent Dengue

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Mayor directs TMCs, UCs to kick-start fumigation to prevent dengue

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has directed the chairmen, Town Municipal Commissioners and secretaries of all the 9 Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) and 160 Union Committees (UCs) to start fumigation drive.

In this regard the Mayor here on Saturday wrote a letter to the concerned elected representatives and the officials citing urgency in view of the rising number of malaria and dengue cases in the city.

"It has been observed that preventive measures and coordinate action are urgently required within all jurisdictions," he underlined.

The Mayor directed them to prepare and issued a comprehensive schedule of the dengue preventive activities.

Shoro emphasized that the schedule should clearly indicate the dates and areas earmarked for fumigation and measures taken to clear clogged drain and stagnant rainwater.

The TMCs and the UCs would also have to inform the mayor about deployment of the staff and resources besides submitting pictorial evidence on a daily basis.

The Mayor gave a 2-day deadline to the officials to prepare and submit the schedules to his office.

The TMCs and the UCs had also been directed to coordinate with the Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) to ensure swift disposal of garbage.

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

2 hours ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

4 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

5 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

5 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

5 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

7 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

7 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

7 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan