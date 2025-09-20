Kohat Police arrests criminal wanted in attempted murder case

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Kohat Police on Saturday arrested a wanted criminal involved in an attempted murder case, as part of a crackdown against wanted criminals initiated by District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah.

According to the sources of Kohat Police, the operation was carried out by SHO Mills Iqbal Khan, who led a raid that resulted in the suspect's capture.

During the raid, the police recovered weapons from the possession of the arrested suspect, further solidifying the case against them. The arrested suspect has been transferred to Mills Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.