Governor Lauds Pakistan-Saudi Defense Agreement
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Saturday described the defense agreement
signed between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman
as a milestone at the global level, crediting Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir for
his pivotal role in the accord.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here to mark the 95th National Day
of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Abdul Maliki.
The governor congratulated the Saudi people on their National Day, joined the Saudi envoy in the traditional national dance, and highlighted the growing strength of Pakistan-Saudi relations.
“Saudi Arabia has always stood with Pakistan in difficult times, whether during floods, earthquakes,
or other natural calamities,” he remarked.
Sardar Saleem Haider said the defense pact ensured that aggression against either country would be
treated as aggression against both. He added that Pakistan was proud of its role in safeguarding
the Haramain Sharifain.
He said the recent visit of President Asif Ali Zardari to China would yield significant benefits, as past
engagements with Beijing had strengthened bilateral ties. He recalled China’s steadfast support for
Pakistan during the Indo-Pak war, describing the country as a time-tested friend.
The governor also praised Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s efforts on
the diplomatic front, stating that his leadership at international forums, including in Saudi Arabia,
helped enhance Pakistan’s global image and restore the value of the green passport.
