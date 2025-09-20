KP Govt initiates establishment of Cyberknife Robotic Radiosurgery in HMC: Adviser

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Saturday initiated practical steps to establish CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery and PET,CT scan facilities at the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC).

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Health, Ihtisham Ali, said that advertisements had already been issued to invite proposals from interested companies for installation of the facilities. “This historic step will fill a longstanding gap in cancer care and mark the beginning of a new era in oncology services in the province,” he added.

He maintained that more than 11,700 new cancer cases are reported annually in the province, and the availability of these services would save patients from traveling to Karachi or other cities for diagnosis and treatment.

He explained that the CyberKnife system would provide non-invasive, highly precise radiosurgery for complex and inoperable tumours, while the PET/CT scan would enable timely diagnosis, accurate staging, and effective treatment planning.

He said the initiative would not only improve treatment outcomes and reduce mortality rates but also enhance quality of life of patients.