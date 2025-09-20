Open Menu

KP Govt Initiates Establishment Of Cyberknife Robotic Radiosurgery In HMC: Adviser

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2025 | 09:00 PM

KP Govt initiates establishment of Cyberknife Robotic Radiosurgery in HMC: Adviser

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Saturday initiated practical steps to establish CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery and PET,CT scan facilities at the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC).

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Health, Ihtisham Ali, said that advertisements had already been issued to invite proposals from interested companies for installation of the facilities. “This historic step will fill a longstanding gap in cancer care and mark the beginning of a new era in oncology services in the province,” he added.

He maintained that more than 11,700 new cancer cases are reported annually in the province, and the availability of these services would save patients from traveling to Karachi or other cities for diagnosis and treatment.

He explained that the CyberKnife system would provide non-invasive, highly precise radiosurgery for complex and inoperable tumours, while the PET/CT scan would enable timely diagnosis, accurate staging, and effective treatment planning.

He said the initiative would not only improve treatment outcomes and reduce mortality rates but also enhance quality of life of patients.

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

2 hours ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

4 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

5 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

5 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

5 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

7 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

7 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

7 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan