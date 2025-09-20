Kohat Police Intensify Snap Checking Operations To Maintain Law, Order
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 09:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Kohat Police have stepped up snap checking operations across the district to ensure peace and security, said a report here Saturday, while citing the sources of Kohat Police.
According to the details, on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah, special checkpoints have been set up at key locations, including highways and entry and exit routes. Police personnel are meticulously checking all passing vehicles and individuals, with a particular focus on suspicious motorcyclists and vehicles.
According to the sources of Kohat Police, the Primary objective of these snap checks is to prevent any potential security breaches and maintain law and order in the area.
The police are working diligently to identify and apprehend any suspicious individuals or vehicles that may pose a threat to public safety.
On this occasion, DPO Dr. Zahidullah, while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized that the safety of citizens' lives and property is the top priority, and the police will continue to take strict measures to ensure this. The Kohat Police are committed to making the area peaceful and secure, and they are seeking the cooperation of the local community in achieving this goal, he further added.
DPO Dr. Zahidullah also appealed to the public to maintain an atmosphere of peace and order and to cooperate with the police in their efforts to maintain law and order.
