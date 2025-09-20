Open Menu

Secretary Visits Sahulat Bazaars, Reviews Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Secretary visits Sahulat Bazaars, reviews facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Secretary Price Control Dr Kiran Khurshid on Saturday visited various Sahulat

Bazaars in the provincial capital and reviewed facilities being provided to consumers.

Director General Sahulat Bazaar Authority Naveed Rafiqat briefed her on the under-construction

“Sahulat on the Go” bazaars at Shadman and Madar-e-Millat.

She directed that both projects be completed and made operational by the next month.

Dr Kiran Khurshid interacted with consumers to inquire about quality and prices of commodities,

and instructed that essential items must be available at rates Rs 2 to 5 per kilogram below

the official price list.

She also ordered the Punjab Food Authority teams to strictly monitor food safety and quality standards.

The Secretary further directed improvement in complaint cells, ablution areas and cleanliness

arrangements.

She also instructed certification of children’s rides at the playland in Township Bazaar.

She emphasized that expansion of Sahulat Bazaars in all tehsils was a priority and work was

being carried out expeditiously.

Additional Director Projects Roshan Zameer and consultant Price Control Malik Maqsood Ahmed also accompanied her.

