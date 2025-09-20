20 Wheat-laden Trucks Seized Near CPEC Interchange In Attock
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Authorities in Attock seized 20 trucks loaded with wheat during a joint operation near the CPEC Interchange in Fatehjang, officials said on Saturday.
The trucks, which were heading from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were intercepted by the Revenue Department, police and Food Department teams. Deputy Commissioner Attock confirmed that the seized wheat has been handed over to the District Food Controller (DFC). He added that the consignment would now be sold at official government rates in order to curb hoarding and profiteering.
“No one will be allowed to transport wheat outside provincial limits illegally. Strict monitoring will continue,” the DC stated.
Police shifted the trucks under security to a nearby check post, where they will remain under surveillance until the wheat is disposed of through official channels.
District authorities reiterated that similar crackdowns would continue to ensure food supplies remain available to the public at controlled prices.
