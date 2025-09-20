KP CM Visits Idle Meat Processing Plant, Directs For Operational By Oct 15
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 09:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday made a surprise visit to the Model Meat Processing Plant and Training Center on Charsadda Road.
The facility, built to international standards, has been sitting idle for eight months, with millions of rupees worth of equipment unused. The chief minister had received several complaints about plant's inactivity.
Taking swift action, Gandapur ordered authorities to make the plant and training center fully operational by October 15, 2025.
He warned that strict measures would be taken against officials if the deadline was not met.
He also directed the immediate start of the training registration process and activation of the model meat shop.
Gandapur further directed establishment of similar modern plants in other districts, promoting private investment and public-private partnerships.
CM emphasized that public funds were used to build the plant and that its benefits must reach the people immediately.
He also stated that more surprise inspections would be conducted at other public service centers, with strict action taken against those with unsatisfactory service.
