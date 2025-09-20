Open Menu

DC Matiari District Inspects Dykes, Reviews Camps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 09:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Sheikh on Saturday inspected various points of embankments of the River Indus from where a flood of around 360,000 cusecs is passing.

According to an official handout, the DC inspected Ghalyan, Hala Old, Bhanoth 135/7, Kalyan 155/5, Fateh pur loop bund, and Hala spur 142/5 dykes.

He also reviewed the ongoing work at the T-spurs which give an almost 90 degrees turn to the river near Bhanote.

The DC checked the camps set up by the Sindh Health and Sindh Livestock, and Poultry Production departments.

He was briefed that 70 medical camps had been set up along different locations of the embankments to facilitate the dwellers of the riverbed villages who had been temporarily displaced by the deluge.

Separately, the veterinary officers informed that they had vaccinated 105,000 livestock animals against various diseases.

