Minister inaugurates Ziarat Road in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Advocate here on Saturday inaugurated the Dhoda Sharif Ziarat Road in Kohat under the government’s development initiative.

Party leaders, workers and a large number of local residents attended the ceremony, terming the project a welcome and long-awaited step for the local population.

Officials from the C&W Department briefed on the technical aspects of the scheme. The 2.5-km road was built at a cost of Rs.32.250 million and is expected to ease travel and open new economic and social opportunities for the region.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said the provincial government was taking measures to resolve public issues and ensure timely completion of the developmental projects. He added that commitments made with the people were being fulfilled step by step and that the pace of development would accelerate further.