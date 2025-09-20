Minister Inaugurates Ziarat Road In Kohat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 09:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Advocate here on Saturday inaugurated the Dhoda Sharif Ziarat Road in Kohat under the government’s development initiative.
Party leaders, workers and a large number of local residents attended the ceremony, terming the project a welcome and long-awaited step for the local population.
Officials from the C&W Department briefed on the technical aspects of the scheme. The 2.5-km road was built at a cost of Rs.32.250 million and is expected to ease travel and open new economic and social opportunities for the region.
Addressing the ceremony, the minister said the provincial government was taking measures to resolve public issues and ensure timely completion of the developmental projects. He added that commitments made with the people were being fulfilled step by step and that the pace of development would accelerate further.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister inaugurates Ziarat Road in Kohat2 minutes ago
-
20 wheat-laden trucks seized near CPEC interchange in Attock2 minutes ago
-
Secretary visits Sahulat Bazaars, reviews facilities2 minutes ago
-
107 profiteers arrested, seven FIRs registered2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt approves 2 girls education project in Karak district: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Governor lauds Pakistan-Saudi defense agreement2 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrests criminal wanted in attempted murder case12 minutes ago
-
KP Govt initiates establishment of Cyberknife Robotic Radiosurgery in HMC: Adviser12 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari district inspects dykes, reviews camps12 minutes ago
-
Mayor directs TMCs, UCs to kick-start fumigation to prevent dengue12 minutes ago
-
KP CM visits idle meat processing plant, directs for operational by Oct 1512 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police intensify snap checking operations to maintain law, order12 minutes ago