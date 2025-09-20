Open Menu

KP Govt Approves 2 Girls Education Project In Karak District: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 09:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved two education projects in Karak district to expand access for girls to quality education, provincial Agriculture Minister Major (Retd) Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal said here on Saturday.

The plans include upgrading Government Girls High School Warana to Higher Secondary level, with posts created for a Principal, five Subject Specialists and a Lab Assistant. A new girls’ high school will also be built in the Union Council Siraj Khel.

The minister said that the initiatives would enable girls to study closer to their homes and termed them a step towards a brighter future.

The local residents hailed the projects as historic, saying it would raise education standards and spur social and economic growth.

