Open Menu

108 Fare Dodgers Fined

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 06:40 PM

108 fare dodgers fined

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Pakistan Railways (PR) authorities launched a crackdown against fare dodgers and fined them over Rs100,000 during inspections of different trains.

A spokesperson for PR Multan said that Divisional Commercial Officier Ramla Shahid constituted teams which fined a total of 108 passengers and collected Rs 127,970 in fares and penalties.

On September 21, under the guidance of Divisional Superintendent Railways(DS), Yousuf Leghari, the DCO's team conducted inspections on various trains.

They not only checked for passengers travelling without tickets but also addressed complaints of passengers and ensured cleanliness in the trains, he added.

The DS stated that travelling without a ticket is a crime, urging passengers to purchase tickets before boarding.

If any passenger is found traveling without a ticket, fares and penalties are collected according to railway regulations from the point of origin, the spokesperson concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Ramla September From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

10 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan