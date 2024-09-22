108 fare dodgers fined

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Pakistan Railways (PR) authorities launched a crackdown against fare dodgers and fined them over Rs100,000 during inspections of different trains.

A spokesperson for PR Multan said that Divisional Commercial Officier Ramla Shahid constituted teams which fined a total of 108 passengers and collected Rs 127,970 in fares and penalties.

On September 21, under the guidance of Divisional Superintendent Railways(DS), Yousuf Leghari, the DCO's team conducted inspections on various trains.

They not only checked for passengers travelling without tickets but also addressed complaints of passengers and ensured cleanliness in the trains, he added.

The DS stated that travelling without a ticket is a crime, urging passengers to purchase tickets before boarding.

If any passenger is found traveling without a ticket, fares and penalties are collected according to railway regulations from the point of origin, the spokesperson concluded.