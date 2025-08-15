Youth Fully Capable Of Carrying Forward Light Of Literature: Najeeba Arif
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Chairperson Dr. Najeeba Arif has said that the youth were fully capable of carrying forward the light of literature.
In an interview with APP on Friday, she said the two-day second “Nasl-e-No Adabi Mela 2025,” hosted by PAL, was “not merely an event but a platform of expression, dialogue, and intellectual freedom.”
Dr. Najeeba Arif added that through this festival, PAL aimed to provide a rare opportunity for dialogue, learning, and self-expression, projecting a vibrant scene of cultural and intellectual unity.
“Literature fosters positive change in human nature, and the festival offered young people a golden chance to learn from their elders,” she remarked.
It is pertinent to mention that under the auspices of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), the two-day second Nasl-e-No Adabi Mela 2025 was held on August 12–13. The festival brought together young writers and established literary figures from across the country in celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq. The event was attended by participants from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, D.G. Khan, Malakand, Chitral, Kashmir, Quetta, Gilgit, Waziristan, and other regions, alongside renowned poets, writers, and international personalities.
The festival opened with a flag-hoisting ceremony at PAL’s Chamanistan-e-Adab, attended by noted artist Syed Jamal Shah, Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division Asad Rehman Gilani, and celebrated literary icons including Zehra Nigah, Sahar Ansari, Kishwar Naheed, Waheed Ahmed, and others.
Throughout the two days, multiple sessions—including Mitti ka Qarz and Dialogue with Representative Young Creators—explored themes ranging from post-independence opportunities to climate change, cultural traditions, and the responsibilities of young writers. Four parallel training workshops—covering prosody, prose writing, and translation—engaged youth in practical literary exercises.
A major highlight of the festival was the All Pakistan Mushaira, featuring celebrated poets Anwar Masood, Iftikhar Arif, Sahar Ansari, Anwar Shaoor, among others. Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Federal Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani were also present.
The closing ceremony, presided over by Mahtab Akbar Rashdi with Hafeez Khan as chief guest, praised the youth’s literary contributions. Certificates, books, and souvenirs were distributed among participants and distinguished guests.
