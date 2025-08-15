Open Menu

Marka-e-Haq Celebrations Concludes With 160 Sporting Programs

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Sindh sports Department organized 160 sporting events from August 1 to August 13 in 30 districts across Sindh’s six divisions under the banner of Maarka-e-Haq.

A big number of male and female athletes took part in the programs.

According to a Sports Department spokesperson, winning athletes across the province including Karachi were awarded medals, trophies, and certificates, while cash prizes exceeding 10 million rupees and over 10,000 shirts were distributed among participants.

The events were held in various districts of Sindh including Malir, Central, East, Kemari, Korangi, West, South Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Matiari, Larkana, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Umerkot, Mithi, Thatta, Mirpur Khas, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando allahyar, Dadu, sanghar, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Naushahro Feroze, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Khairpur, and Ghotki.

The Karachi events were inaugurated by Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, Secretary Sports Manoor Ali Mahisar, and Additional Secretary Asad Ishaq.

