Secretary PHE Inspects Water Works Pumping Station

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Secretary PHE inspects Water Works Pumping Station

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Secretary Public Health Engineering (PHE) Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai paid a detailed visit Gwadar to inspect the Water Works Pumping Station, which supplies water to the Gwadar City on Friday.

During visit, he closely inspected the water delivery system, machinery and complete operational system.

Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Momin Baloch gave a comprehensive briefing to the Secretary about the problems faced in the city regarding water supply, distribution system, electricity problems, storage tank capacity and unavailability of community water tanks.

Secretary Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai carefully inspected the water supply system in the city and also checked the register of the pumping station to know after how many days water is supplied to each ward on a rotation basis.

He directed that in areas where the majority of the poor population resides and which do not have storage tanks or water storage facilities, there should be no shortage of water supply and no compromise should be made in this matter.

Later, the Secretary Public Health Engineering also inspected the new pumping tanks and modern machinery constructed by the GDA.

Engineer Dad Karim Baloch and Engineer Sajid Sakhi were also present on the occasion.

