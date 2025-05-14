12 Hostages Freed In Police Operation In Khairpur
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 10:50 AM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Following the directives of Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, the police conducted an operation against bandits in Khairpur, resulting in the rescue of 12 hostages.
The spokesperson for the Chief Minister's office on Wednesday confirmed that the operation is part of an ongoing effort to tackle lawbreakers and bandits.
The Chief Minister has ordered the continuation of operations against those violating the law, emphasizing the need to ensure the safety and security of citizens' lives and property.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 hostages freed in Police operation in Khairpur5 minutes ago
-
Police Operation in Sukkur, Khairpur: 12 hostages freed5 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews annual development programme25 minutes ago
-
Five killed, several injured as dumper truck plow into vehicles on GT Road35 minutes ago
-
Wall Art revives Muzaffargarh's cultural beauty55 minutes ago
-
AJK PM visits Bhimber sector to boost soldier morale10 hours ago
-
AJK PM visits injured persons in Bhimber DHQ hospital11 hours ago
-
Regional voices call for peace, reviving SAARC amidst India-Pakistan tensions11 hours ago
-
Sindh govt, PPP to mark Thanksgiving Day & Victory Day on May 15: Sharjeel11 hours ago
-
PM expresses gratitude to President Erdogan for his strong support, solidarity11 hours ago
-
Indian HC staff member declared as persona non grata11 hours ago
-
2 killed, 5 injured in road accident12 hours ago