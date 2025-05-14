Open Menu

Wall Art Revives Muzaffargarh's Cultural Beauty

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 10:00 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Muzaffargarh’s city streets are bursting with colors as the district administration introduces captivating wall street art, blending beauty with heritage under the “Suthra Punjab” initiative.

Headed by Deputy Commissioner Quratulain Memon, the wall art project is not only enhancing the city’s aesthetic appeal, but also celebrating the rich cultural heritage of South Punjab through a modern artistic lens.

Speaking to the media, DC Quratulain Memon said the initiative aims to revitalize the city’s environment, while preserving and promoting local traditions, as envisioned by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s clean and green program.

The city walls now feature vibrant murals portraying iconic personalities, folk dances, traditional festivals, and distinct elements of Saraiki culture.

These colorful creations offer a striking visual treat by day and an entirely different ambiance by night.

To restore charm to aging structures, the administration removed encroachments, repaired old walls, and applied fresh coats of paint. Many of these once-neglected spaces now display exquisite murals of cultural legends and heritage symbols.

“This is more than beautification — it’s about reconnecting the city with its roots,” DC Memon remarked.

Residents have warmly welcomed the transformation, praising it as a bold and creative step towards making Muzaffargarh more attractive and culturally alive. Citizens say the artwork has infused the city with positive energy and a renewed sense of identity, while promoting environmentally friendly urban spaces.

