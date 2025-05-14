(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th May, 2025) After recent complete restoration of the Local Government Act 1990, all the local government institutions (civic bodies) across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have been vested with due powers, Chairman District Council Mirpur, Raja Naveed Akhtar, has said.

While chairing an important meeting of the officers of the District Council, here , he instructed all the officers and officials to perform their duties according to the prevailing powers vested in the elected local government representatives in the civic bodies.

The Chairman continued that in the light of the laws of the Act, new and unique projects would be started using the powers vested in youth local government representatives.

"Since the eyes of the public are now focused on the local government representative, a detailed feasibility report should be prepared with the coordination of the state Revenue Department to identify the important and busiest places in Mirpur district where the construction of centers of sightseeing, entertainment and other facilities can be executed" he emphasized.

Naveed Akhtar said that new welfare projects would be launched to increase the facilities of the people of the district by utilizing the available resources.

Moreover the process of construction of waiting areas on busy highways should be completed soon by the district council, he directed.

The meeting was attended, among others, by the officers of the institution, Chief Officer Raja Qamar Qayyum Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Construction Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal, Chaudhry Basharat Hussain and Publicity Officer Waleed Majeed Chaudhry.

