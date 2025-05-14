Open Menu

Local Government Act 1990's Revival Leads To Local Government Representatives' Full Empowerment In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Local Government Act 1990's revival leads to local government representatives' full empowerment in AJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th May, 2025) After recent complete restoration of the Local Government Act 1990, all the local government institutions (civic bodies) across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have been vested with due powers, Chairman District Council Mirpur, Raja Naveed Akhtar, has said.

While chairing an important meeting of the officers of the District Council, here , he instructed all the officers and officials to perform their duties according to the prevailing powers vested in the elected local government representatives in the civic bodies.

The Chairman continued that in the light of the laws of the Act, new and unique projects would be started using the powers vested in youth local government representatives.

"Since the eyes of the public are now focused on the local government representative, a detailed feasibility report should be prepared with the coordination of the state Revenue Department to identify the important and busiest places in Mirpur district where the construction of centers of sightseeing, entertainment and other facilities can be executed" he emphasized.

Naveed Akhtar said that new welfare projects would be launched to increase the facilities of the people of the district by utilizing the available resources.

Moreover the process of construction of waiting areas on busy highways should be completed soon by the district council, he directed.

The meeting was attended, among others, by the officers of the institution, Chief Officer Raja Qamar Qayyum Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Construction Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal, Chaudhry Basharat Hussain and Publicity Officer Waleed Majeed Chaudhry.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

15 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

15 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

15 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

16 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

20 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

20 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

21 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

21 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan