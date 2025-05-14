- Home
- Pakistan
- Local Government Act 1990's revival leads to local government representatives' full empowerment in A ..
Local Government Act 1990's Revival Leads To Local Government Representatives' Full Empowerment In AJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 11:00 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th May, 2025) After recent complete restoration of the Local Government Act 1990, all the local government institutions (civic bodies) across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have been vested with due powers, Chairman District Council Mirpur, Raja Naveed Akhtar, has said.
While chairing an important meeting of the officers of the District Council, here , he instructed all the officers and officials to perform their duties according to the prevailing powers vested in the elected local government representatives in the civic bodies.
The Chairman continued that in the light of the laws of the Act, new and unique projects would be started using the powers vested in youth local government representatives.
"Since the eyes of the public are now focused on the local government representative, a detailed feasibility report should be prepared with the coordination of the state Revenue Department to identify the important and busiest places in Mirpur district where the construction of centers of sightseeing, entertainment and other facilities can be executed" he emphasized.
Naveed Akhtar said that new welfare projects would be launched to increase the facilities of the people of the district by utilizing the available resources.
Moreover the process of construction of waiting areas on busy highways should be completed soon by the district council, he directed.
The meeting was attended, among others, by the officers of the institution, Chief Officer Raja Qamar Qayyum Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Construction Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal, Chaudhry Basharat Hussain and Publicity Officer Waleed Majeed Chaudhry.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Local Government Act 1990's revival leads to local government representatives' full empowerment in A ..5 minutes ago
-
12 hostages freed in Police operation in Khairpur15 minutes ago
-
Police Operation in Sukkur, Khairpur: 12 hostages freed15 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews annual development programme35 minutes ago
-
Five killed, several injured as dumper truck plow into vehicles on GT Road45 minutes ago
-
Wall Art revives Muzaffargarh's cultural beauty1 hour ago
-
AJK PM visits Bhimber sector to boost soldier morale10 hours ago
-
AJK PM visits injured persons in Bhimber DHQ hospital11 hours ago
-
Regional voices call for peace, reviving SAARC amidst India-Pakistan tensions11 hours ago
-
Sindh govt, PPP to mark Thanksgiving Day & Victory Day on May 15: Sharjeel11 hours ago
-
PM expresses gratitude to President Erdogan for his strong support, solidarity12 hours ago
-
Indian HC staff member declared as persona non grata12 hours ago