AJK PM Visits Injured Persons In Bhimber DHQ Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 12:20 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visited DHQ Hospital in Bhimber last night to inquire after the health of civilians who were injured due to Indian shelling on the Line of Control.
During his visit the PM inspected different wards and reviewed arrangements in place for patient treatment.
On the occasion MS Dr. Muhammad Mansoor, DHO Dr. Iram Batool briefed the PM on treatment facilities available for patients and the condition of the injured persons currently under treatment at the hospital.
The prime minister was informed that in addition to the availability of extra beds, the hospital had sufficient supplies of medicines, blood, and medical equipment.
The MS said that a team has been formed through civil-military cooperation and mutual liaison, which will be available round the clock in emergency situations.
The PM directed the authorities concerned to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He said that the government was providing immediate compensation to the victims.
He also praised the resilience of victims and their relatives. He said that the damage inflicted to state and civilian infrastructure was being assessed.
APP/ahr/378
