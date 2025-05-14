Open Menu

Police Operation In Sukkur, Khairpur: 12 Hostages Freed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Police Operation in Sukkur, Khairpur: 12 hostages freed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Sukkur and Khairpur police have intensified their operation against bandits in the Bagharji area. Despite the bandits' desperate attempts, the police have maintained pressure, resulting in the rescue of 12 hostages here on Wednesday.

SSP Sukkur, Azhar Khan, led the targeted operation, during which the bandits, while attempting to transfer the hostages to another location, clashed with the police.

Two bandits were reportedly injured in the exchange of fire, and the hostages were freed. The bandits fled into the forest under the cover of darkness, but the police are in pursuit.

The freed hostages include 9 from Khairpur and 3 from Sukkur. The operation is part of an ongoing effort to eliminate criminal elements, and the Sukkur Range Police remain resolute in their efforts.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

14 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

15 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

15 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

15 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

20 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

20 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

21 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

21 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan