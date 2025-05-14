Police Operation in Sukkur, Khairpur: 12 hostages freed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Sukkur and Khairpur police have intensified their operation against bandits in the Bagharji area. Despite the bandits' desperate attempts, the police have maintained pressure, resulting in the rescue of 12 hostages here on Wednesday.

SSP Sukkur, Azhar Khan, led the targeted operation, during which the bandits, while attempting to transfer the hostages to another location, clashed with the police.

Two bandits were reportedly injured in the exchange of fire, and the hostages were freed. The bandits fled into the forest under the cover of darkness, but the police are in pursuit.

The freed hostages include 9 from Khairpur and 3 from Sukkur. The operation is part of an ongoing effort to eliminate criminal elements, and the Sukkur Range Police remain resolute in their efforts.