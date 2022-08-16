UrduPoint.com

125 Liters Indigenous Wine Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022

125 liters indigenous wine recovered

Police said to have arrested two accused after recovering 125 liters locally produced liquor from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Police said to have arrested two accused after recovering 125 liters locally produced liquor from their possession.

The action was initiated in the wake of at least 15 number of deaths caused by consuming poisonous liquor in different parts of the district last week.

Those who were arrested included Nadeem Kalachi and Waseem Abbas, son of Nisar Ahmad, caste Rajput. They were also booked after the arrest.

Meanwhile, police also recovered some quantity of narcotics from Dr Javed Iqbal after news circulated in social media in jurisdiction of Alipur police station.

DPO Ahmad Nawaz said in statement that drugs peddlers were the enemy of society and they would be dealt strictly for their crimes.

