PML-N AJK Backs Negotiated Solutions For Key Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday unanimously decided to actively engage with the “AJK’s Joint Action Committee,” for resolving issues through negotiations.
The leadership of PML-N Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) held an urgent meeting at the Kashmir Council here Sunday, with Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam in the Chair, to thoroughly deliberate on the present situation in Azad Kashmir.
The federal minister stressed the importance of the PML-N and other parties in peaceful resolving the issue. He affirmed their commitment to address the concerns of Kashmiris and vowed to contribute positively in any capacity possible. The meeting also called upon the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government to actively participate in resolving the problem.
In a later segment of the meeting, the forum paid respects to the martyred police officer ASI Adnan Qureshi and conveyed heartfelt condolences to his family. They offered prayers and recited Fatiha for ASI Qureshi, while also praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.
The meeting was attended by Shah Ghulam Qadir, the President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Azad Jammu and Kashmir, along with former AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Secretary General Chaudhry Tariq Farooq, Vice Presidents Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz and Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Central Deputy General Secretary Abdul Khaliq Wasi and Information Secretary Barrister Iftikhar Gilani.
