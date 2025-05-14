13 Criminals Held
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) District police on Wednesday arrested 13 criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district.
A spokesman said that police teams from different police stations raided various localities and arrested Nadeem, Naseer,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others.
Police recovered 2kg hashish,2kg opium,231 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns and 123 bullets.
Further investigation was underway.
