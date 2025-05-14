- Home
- Pakistan
- Erdogan appreciates Pakistan's policy of dialogue, dispute resolution; reiterates support
Erdogan Appreciates Pakistan's Policy Of Dialogue, Dispute Resolution; Reiterates Support
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday emphasising bilateral brotherly ties, appreciated Pakistan's prudent policy that prioritized dialogue and reconciliation in resolving disputes.
"We highly appreciate the prudent, patient policy of the Pakistani state that prioritizes dialogue and reconciliation in resolving disputes," Erdogan wrote on X, responding to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's post, in which he praised Turkiye's role in promoting peace in South Asia.
He said that Ankara placed "great importance" on Pakistan's peace, stability, and prosperity.
Erdogan said that the "brotherhood" between Ankara and Islamabad, “which is a rare blessing for only a few nations in the world," was "one of the most beautiful examples of true friendship."
Extending "heartfelt greetings" to the Pakistanis, the Turkish leader expressed Turkiye's solidarity with Pakistan "in both good times and bad."
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz had thanked President Erdogan for his strong support and unwavering solidarity with Pakistan.
"Pakistan is proud of its long-standing, time-tested, and abiding fraternal ties with Turkiye that have grown stronger with each new challenge. I am particularly grateful for His Excellency’s constructive role and concerted efforts in promoting peace in South Asia," the prime minister wrote on X, commenting on President Erdogan's earlier comments before the cabinet meeting he chaired on Tuesday.
At the cabinet meeting, he hailed the recently declared ceasefire between Pakistan and India, urging both sides to avoid further provocations moving forward.
“We took a very clear stance both on the heinous terrorist attack in (Indian-administered) Jammu and Kashmir and on the missile strikes targeting Pakistan. While openly declaring our support for the brotherly people of Pakistan, we also made intense efforts to de-escalate the tension, which had risen to very dangerous levels,” he said.
He expressed hope that the calm achieved via the ceasefire will also help facilitate the resolution of all other issues between the two nations, especially the water dispute.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Erdogan appreciates Pakistan's policy of dialogue, dispute resolution; reiterates support6 minutes ago
-
Dastgir Khan commends armed forces' stellar response to India, govt's efforts to strengthen diplomat ..6 minutes ago
-
Maritime Affairs Ministry pushes blue economy policy to tap $100 bn opportunity16 minutes ago
-
13 criminals held16 minutes ago
-
AJK President, ex President express satisfaction over Pakistan's victory on military, diplomatic fro ..26 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns IED attack outside Mubarak Zeb's house in Bajaur46 minutes ago
-
Mushaal hails Pakistan's bold stance against India, urges mediator countries for Hurriyat leaders' i ..46 minutes ago
-
Ministry denounces fake "Radiological Safety Bulletin" on social media56 minutes ago
-
Local Government Act 1990's revival leads to local government representatives' full empowerment in A ..1 hour ago
-
12 hostages freed in Police operation in Khairpur2 hours ago
-
Police Operation in Sukkur, Khairpur: 12 hostages freed2 hours ago
-
IGP reviews annual development programme2 hours ago