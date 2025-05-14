Open Menu

NA Speaker Condemns IED Attack Outside Mubarak Zeb's House In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 11:40 AM

NA Speaker condemns IED attack outside Mubarak Zeb's house in Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday strongly condemned the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast outside the ancestral residence of Member of the National Assembly and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Mubarak Zeb, in Bajaur.

“It is by the grace of Allah Almighty that no loss of life occurred during the blast at Mubarak Zeb’s home,” the Speaker said.

He extended his best wishes to Mubarak Zeb and his family and expressed relief over their safety.

The Speaker directed the relevant authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to conduct a transparent investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators of this malicious act to justice.

He further emphasized the need to ensure the security of all members of the National Assembly and to provide them with maximum protection.

