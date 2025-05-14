- Home
Dastgir Khan Commends Armed Forces' Stellar Response To India, Govt's Efforts To Strengthen Diplomatic Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) PML-N senior leader Khurram Dastgir Khan Wednesday commended Pakistan's armed forces' stellar response to recent challenges, highlighting its ability to deliver results despite limited resources and appreciating the government's efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties.
In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Khurram Dastgir Khan expressed concern over India's increasing hostility towards Pakistan despite Pakistan's strong response, adding, Pakistan has never taken advantage of its position against India, but India's hatred towards Pakistan continues to grow.
Dastgir stressed that Pakistan remains committed to peace, but the continuous hostile rhetoric from India undermines efforts to resolve outstanding issues such as Kashmir, cross-border terrorism and military confrontations along the Line of Control (LoC).
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s position on regional peace and security, saying that Pakistan was ready to engage in talks but would not tolerate any further aggression.
He underscored that Pakistan remains committed to resolving the Kashmir issue through peaceful means but also highlighted the importance of strengthening Pakistan's ties with the U.
S to ensure a united front in the international community.
He expressed confidence that a robust partnership between the two nations, backed by strong diplomatic efforts, could pave the way for a sustainable resolution to Kashmir and broader regional security challenges.
Dastgir Khan reiterated that Pakistan is not seeking confrontation but rather a fair solution that respects the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
He added that a stronger Pakistan-U.S. relationship would help both countries work together more effectively on this issue, and ultimately, contribute to peace in South Asia.
He expressed confidence that with the combined efforts of all, a lasting and peaceful resolution could be achieved, one that respects the rights of the Kashmiri people and ensures long-term stability in the region.
Dastgir Khan reiterated that Pakistan’s foreign policy is based on a multi-faceted approach that balances its relationships with major powers like the U.S, China and other key international stakeholders.
